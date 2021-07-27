AESTHETIC APPARATUS

The New Republic magazine illustration

Illustration for The New Republic magazine for an article titled “Fanfare for the Common Republican” with the subtitle of “The Party of the Country Club Tries to Embrace a New Working-Class Agenda.”

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
