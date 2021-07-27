yuda laksmana

BCA Mobile Redesign

yuda laksmana
yuda laksmana
  • Save
BCA Mobile Redesign blue trend app banking mobile mobile banking ui design ux ui graphic design uiux
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers, i am redesigning ui of BCA Mobile application. BCA mobile ui i think is too old so I decided to make this design.

If you do this, press "L" on your keyboard and follow me to not miss new things.

Thank you :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
yuda laksmana
yuda laksmana

More by yuda laksmana

View profile
    • Like