Md.Raisul Haque

Black & White Modern Business Card

Md.Raisul Haque
Md.Raisul Haque
  • Save
Black & White Modern Business Card personal identity print black white official modern minimalist corporate illustration design business busines card branding graphic design
Download color palette

>CMYK color mode.
>3.5×2 inch dimension.
>0.25 Bleed
>Print Ready
>Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
Design Inspiration : GraphicRiver
Contact Me Here : raisulhaque28@gmail.com

Md.Raisul Haque
Md.Raisul Haque
Like