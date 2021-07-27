Pepelats 3D

Have you seen the 'Kin-dza-dza!' movie? A true masterpiece of soviet visual language filmed in the mid-eighties. A twisted philosophical story about the interplanetary journey, 'Kin-dza-dza!' is strange, authentic and carries an incomparable feeling of autonomous objectness, unique and not reducible. Being at the same level of greatness as Star Wars, 'Kin-dza-dza!' illustrates how the whole new world can be created almost out of nowhere: all you need is a bunch of garbage and an invented system of names describing each garbage item. My new illustration here is a tribute to the movie, showing a version of 'pepelats', an interplanetary spacecraft to travel between worlds.