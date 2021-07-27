Alexander Dontsov

Pepelats 3D steampunk vehicle aircraft blender sky clouds 3d illustration art flight spacecraft violet purple render illustration graphic 3drendering 3d modeling 3d art 3d
Have you seen the 'Kin-dza-dza!' movie? A true masterpiece of soviet visual language filmed in the mid-eighties. A twisted philosophical story about the interplanetary journey, 'Kin-dza-dza!' is strange, authentic and carries an incomparable feeling of autonomous objectness, unique and not reducible. Being at the same level of greatness as Star Wars, 'Kin-dza-dza!' illustrates how the whole new world can be created almost out of nowhere: all you need is a bunch of garbage and an invented system of names describing each garbage item. My new illustration here is a tribute to the movie, showing a version of 'pepelats', an interplanetary spacecraft to travel between worlds.

    • Like