Galina Karasoy

Social Promotion

Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy
  • Save
Social Promotion new product instagram advertising ads covid medical marketing stories story campaign design branding motion graphics animation social posts social
Download color palette

At the times when facial masks/respirators have higher demand, ivWatch launched a new product to the market called Blox. One of marketing approaches was to run the digital campaign "Voice of Covid". Just a few things that virus might have said...

I worked on animation for the visuals applicable to various social platforms.

Another version of preview 1 4x
Rebound of
Social posts Campaign
By Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy

More by Galina Karasoy

View profile
    • Like