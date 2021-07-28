Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Romo
La Visual

Pierce Mobile UI Concept

Matt Romo
La Visual
Matt Romo for La Visual
mobile concept layout typography bold black yellow consulting design construction website ux ui identity brand identity brand
Pierce was an identity concept that La Visual developed for a construction management firm. We were inspired by construction industry and architectural branding, evident in the measuring square of the Pierce mark, the blueprint inspired patterns, the bold typography, and the highlight yellow color.

By Matt Romo
La Visual
La Visual
