DailyUI #015 - On Off - Lights (?) x Neumorphism

DailyUI #015 - On Off - Lights (?) x Neumorphism switches off on on off 015 challenge dailyui app mobile dark switch lights ux ui daily daily ui
Day 15 of the Daily UI challenge :)

I've always felt that the soft UI effect was very hard to do but after following a really helpful tutorial I'd love to do this again! Thank you Danksky on youtube :)

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
