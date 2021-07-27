Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ildiko Gaspar

Input Types UI Design

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
  • Save
Input Types UI Design ui design daily tags ui component tags design tags ui input design input ui ui components ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

👉 Use this link to get the source file. 👈

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
Open-Source designer @ UI Design Daily

More by Ildiko Gaspar

View profile
    • Like