Suzannes Voice Logo

Born an Indiana Hoosier, I've now settled in the California Bay Area. Before SuzannesVoice my background was in Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success in Medical Device. My friends describe me as social and humorous and my voice as calming, authentic, caring, sexy, authoritative, and persuasive.
See more https://suzannesvoice.com/