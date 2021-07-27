Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Suzannes Voice Logo

Suzannes Voice Logo voice talent audio vocal voice minimalist logo simple logo branding graphic design design logodesign brand design minimal logos logodesigner logo design logo
Born an Indiana Hoosier, I've now settled in the California Bay Area. Before SuzannesVoice my background was in Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success in Medical Device. My friends describe me as social and humorous and my voice as calming, authentic, caring, sexy, authoritative, and persuasive.
See more https://suzannesvoice.com/

