Magazine about Social Media Inspired by "Social Dilemma"

photoshop indesign screentime social dilemma typography magazine social media
After watching "Social Dilemma" on Netflix, I was inspired to create a magazine spread about the dangers of social media and how much time it can consume. Created with InDesign and Photoshop

