Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Debra Styer

How to Help the Planet Week (Succulent Garden)

Debra Styer
Debra Styer
Hire Me
  • Save
How to Help the Planet Week (Succulent Garden) environment painting global warming animal art cat portrait portrait painting illustration succulents floral
Download color palette

My Planet-Friendly Garden for How to Help the Planet Week Art Challenge. I was inspired by walks in my San Francisco Neighborhhod and all the amazing Succulents. This windowbox garden was my favorite.

Debra Styer
Debra Styer
I'm an illustrator that loves history and ghost stories.
Hire Me

More by Debra Styer

View profile
    • Like