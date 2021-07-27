Trending designs to inspire you
Pears that I made in 2019 as a part of an exercise of a course called “The Watercolor Workshop” in Udemy. The exercise was painting the fruits in watercolors, but instead of the materials shown in the course I painted it digitally in Affinity Designer, hope you like it! :D