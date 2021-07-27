Larisa S.

Logofolio Summer Edition 2021

Logofolio Summer Edition 2021 black and white linework graphic design minimalism branding logo design
This is a collection of clean and minimalistic logos I've made this season so far. All designs and names are made for practice only, any and all simularities to existing companies,brands and designs are purely accidental.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
