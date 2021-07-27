Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Enrico Deiana

Movie App Concept

Enrico Deiana
Enrico Deiana
Movie App Concept visualdesign 3dicon ui design perfect pixel pixelperfect ios cinema app movie
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Movie App.png

Hey Friends! ✨🍭

This is my visual for a Movie App for iOS 14 and it was SUPER FUN to work on that! 😍
What do you think about it?
Stay tuned I will upload more Designs 🔮

Press the L if you like my Design. ❤️

Let's connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/enrico-deiana/

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Enrico Deiana
Enrico Deiana
Product designer // Awwwards Young Jury 2021 🔮

