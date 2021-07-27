Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bee Ready App

Bee Ready App
Bee Ready App
Bee Ready is a passion project that my partners and I created during the 2020 Pandemic to help parents deal with the challenges of remote learning. After trying to use professional tools to help us stay on track we decided there need to be a more kid friendly stripped down solution so we set out to create our own.

Check it out on the App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1525272895

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
