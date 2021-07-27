Sam Giesregen

Video

Sam Giesregen
Sam Giesregen
  • Save
Video motion graphics video graphic design design
Download color palette

View the full project here: http://samgiesregen.com/video.php

A collection of videos created between the fall of 2018 and present. All of my video work is done predominantly in Adobe After Effects, typically involving heavy editing of pre-made or generated assets. These projects were created for personal interest, classwork, or work purposes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Sam Giesregen
Sam Giesregen

More by Sam Giesregen

View profile
    • Like