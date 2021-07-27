Sam Giesregen

Misc

graphic design design
View the full project here: http://samgiesregen.com/misc.php

A collection of miscellaneous work. None of this work is part of a larger collection. More one-off works similar to these, and including these, can be found on my Instagram page. The work featured on this page was created between May 2018 and present, mostly using Adobe Photoshop.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
