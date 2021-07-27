Sam Giesregen

Illustration

Sam Giesregen
Sam Giesregen
  • Save
Illustration vector illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

View the full project here: http://samgiesregen.com/illustration.php

This is a collection of digital illustrations and physical screenprints. Some of these projects were created for class assignments while some are personal projects not part of anything outside of themselves. These projects were all created between May 2018 and May 2019.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Sam Giesregen
Sam Giesregen

More by Sam Giesregen

View profile
    • Like