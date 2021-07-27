Razvan Barbulescu

Sasuke Uchiha - Minimalist illustration

Razvan Barbulescu
Razvan Barbulescu
  • Save
Sasuke Uchiha - Minimalist illustration shape flat texture characterdesign modern project sasuke face character vector minimalistic anime graphicdesign illustration
Download color palette

Today I've seen a post on Instagram from PlayStation, where they've created a t-shirt using minimalistic character faces from their games, so I've decided to start my own series similar with the one from PlayStation, creating characters from my favorite anime series.

Let me know what you think and how can I improve it.

Thank you for your feedback!

Razvan Barbulescu
Razvan Barbulescu

More by Razvan Barbulescu

View profile
    • Like