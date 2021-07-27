Sasuke Uchiha - Minimalist illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I've seen a post on Instagram from PlayStation, where they've created a t-shirt using minimalistic character faces from their games, so I've decided to start my own series similar with the one from PlayStation, creating characters from my favorite anime series.
Let me know what you think and how can I improve it.
Thank you for your feedback!