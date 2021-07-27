Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Outdoor Illustration

Outdoor Illustration identity badge water waves adventure camping outdoor tent bird trees sun thick lines logo branding lines geometric vector minimal illustration
A thick line outdoor illustration for the NOC (National Outdoor Conference) @ BSA. This originally was going to be an illustrative scene for social but it ended up becoming part of the final logo.

