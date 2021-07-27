View the full project here: http://samgiesregen.com/disciple.php

Disciple is a concept project created between January and May of 2019. It is a subscription based service in which, once per month, users would receive physical and digital content such as daily Bible studies, prayer topics, branded merchandise, and more. The content each month would relate to a specific theme set by the user. The written and visual content was to be generated by programs, then reviewed by people before being sent out.