Brave Care

Clinic App | Staff Scheduling

Clinic App | Staff Scheduling app web interface type typography branding layout scheduling schedule medical healthcare ui
Every Brave Care location uses our very own Clinic App to schedule team members across a wide range of services and visit types. This app is packed with other features like an appointment calendar, task manager, and a complete phone and chat system! 🤯

Exceptional pediatric care that’s fueled by empathy and supported by modern technology.

Designing modern primary and urgent care for kids
