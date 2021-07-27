iPhone Calculator - DailyUI Day 004

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi all,
I have replicated the design of my iPhone 8 plus calculator for the calculator design challenge using Figma. I used the same frame in the landscape mode (with a little modifications to the dimensions) for designing the scientific calculator.
Honestly, this was the hardest of all the challenges for me so far since I had to spend some time getting the spacing between the buttons and the text right. But hey, learning something you love doing is worth the time right? ;)
The lesson that I learned today from Figma was to adjust the spacing between the buttons and the text inside the buttons uniformly.
I used the Poppins font as that resembled close to my mobile's font.
Would love to hear your feedback on my design. :)
Thank you!