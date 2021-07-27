009 - TechHQ

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
I just finished my Daily Design, a tech store that lets you buy from an e-commerce. This issue is that multiple sites have different deals and it is hard to found which one is the best bang for you buck, so why not have it all in one central hub.
Feedback helps me improve and grow
Have a great day!