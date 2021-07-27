Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nate Mandreza
Turo Design

Turo Bug Bash 2019

Fun little graphic for our engineering team's annual Bug Bash. I didn't want to be too on the nose with a literal bug somewhere in the design, but after thinking on the word "bash" for a while I drew inspiration from my years of watching people get slimed on Nickelodeon and the old crash reporting software BugSplat.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
