Turo Bug Bash 2019

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fun little graphic for our engineering team's annual Bug Bash. I didn't want to be too on the nose with a literal bug somewhere in the design, but after thinking on the word "bash" for a while I drew inspiration from my years of watching people get slimed on Nickelodeon and the old crash reporting software BugSplat.