Valeriya Shynkevich

Travel app design concept

Hello everyone!

I have a relevant app design concept to share. The main idea of the app is to choose a place to visit. With it, you can check-in, find great locations, read useful info, etc.

Do you like it? Then do not hesitate to vote for this design concept and contact me.

