#DailyUI - 009 - Music Player

#DailyUI - 009 - Music Player dating datemusic music musicplayer appdesign design app ui dailyui
I call this app "Date Music" as it derives the swipe right-swipe left feature from dating apps. Swipe right to view the entire playlist & other playlists by the curator/artist. Swipe left to discard the recommendation.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
