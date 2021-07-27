First shot – Arctic Monkeys geometrical website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbble! I'm trying to overcome my imposter syndrome by posting my first shot here. Charline Gomez and I created this conceptual one-page site about Arctic Monkeys. Each member of the band is symbolized by a geometrical form and a specific color.