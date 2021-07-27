Marie-Agnès Nyundu

First shot – Arctic Monkeys geometrical website

Marie-Agnès Nyundu
Marie-Agnès Nyundu
  • Save
First shot – Arctic Monkeys geometrical website smooth scroll music dynamic one-page branding ui design motion design colorful graphic design geometric typography webdesign ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble! I'm trying to overcome my imposter syndrome by posting my first shot here. Charline Gomez and I created this conceptual one-page site about Arctic Monkeys. Each member of the band is symbolized by a geometrical form and a specific color.

Marie-Agnès Nyundu
Marie-Agnès Nyundu
Like