Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NienowBrand

Plant Shop Branding

NienowBrand
NienowBrand
Hire Me
  • Save
Plant Shop Branding flower design ornate logo nienowbrand leaf tree plant shop jungle monstera california retro design vintage design plant badge paradiso atlanta palm fern plant logo plant design pant
Plant Shop Branding flower design ornate logo nienowbrand leaf tree plant shop jungle monstera california retro design vintage design plant badge paradiso atlanta palm fern plant logo plant design pant
Plant Shop Branding flower design ornate logo nienowbrand leaf tree plant shop jungle monstera california retro design vintage design plant badge paradiso atlanta palm fern plant logo plant design pant
Plant Shop Branding flower design ornate logo nienowbrand leaf tree plant shop jungle monstera california retro design vintage design plant badge paradiso atlanta palm fern plant logo plant design pant
Download color palette
  1. Paradiso-Dribbble-01.jpg
  2. Paradiso-Dribbble-02.jpg
  3. Paradiso-Dribbble-03.jpg
  4. Paradiso-Dribbble-04.jpg

Recently finished up this branding for @paradisoatl Had a ton of fun creating apparel, postcards, bandanas, and their logo system. If your ever in Atlanta, you gotta stop by.

Stoked we got to use the Saratoga Typeface in this branding as well. (Running a secret sale on this font, $5 for the rest of the week.)

NienowBrand
NienowBrand
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by NienowBrand

View profile
    • Like