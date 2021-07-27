Socialfy - Developer-friendly social network

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, dribbble!
This is the second shot in a planned series of developer-friendly designs. Being an engineer myself, I often find amazing websites and app designs that are incredible to look at, but impractical in real life.
Checkout the first shot here: https://dribbble.com/shots/16123641-Developer-friendly-Porfolio
This is a clean and minimalistic generic social network website, showing that you can create beautiful applications without tons of effects cluttering the user experience.
I hope you like it, and feedback is appreciated as usual.