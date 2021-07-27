Socialfy - Developer-friendly social network

Hello, dribbble!

This is the second shot in a planned series of developer-friendly designs. Being an engineer myself, I often find amazing websites and app designs that are incredible to look at, but impractical in real life.

Checkout the first shot here: https://dribbble.com/shots/16123641-Developer-friendly-Porfolio

This is a clean and minimalistic generic social network website, showing that you can create beautiful applications without tons of effects cluttering the user experience.

I hope you like it, and feedback is appreciated as usual.