Wicca Connect, Sign Up and Log In page design

#DailyUI #001 I created a sign up page for a fictitious Wiccan social media site called "Wicca Connect". I mocked up this design using Sketch I utilized images from unsplach.com that I felt represented the Wicca belief and balanced well with the darker color used for the content background.

Photo credit: unsplash.com

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
