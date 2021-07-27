Wicca Connect, Sign Up and Log In page design

Trending designs to inspire you
#DailyUI #001 I created a sign up page for a fictitious Wiccan social media site called "Wicca Connect". I mocked up this design using Sketch I utilized images from unsplach.com that I felt represented the Wicca belief and balanced well with the darker color used for the content background.
Photo credit: unsplash.com