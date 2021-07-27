Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sayed Elmarakpy

audiobea logo design

Sayed Elmarakpy
Sayed Elmarakpy
  • Save
audiobea logo design mobile songs song music stream audio daily ui daily uidaily dailyui ux typography vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

I'm excited to share with you the results of logo design project we just finished for audiobea.

Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me, to get new updates.

I'm available for new projects
Contact for freelance works
👉mail: sayedelmarakpy@gmail.com

Follow me
--------------------

Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Thanks for visit this shot

Sayed Elmarakpy
Sayed Elmarakpy

More by Sayed Elmarakpy

View profile
    • Like