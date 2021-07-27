Petite & English: Logo and Print Materials

Trending designs to inspire you
My husband, Nick, and I worked together to rebrand his existing furniture business, Hone Design Co., into our family creative business Petite & English. He makes traditional handcrafted furniture in the Shaker, Federal, and Scandinavian styles with a modern take.
We wanted a simple, timeless logotype that would reflect the traditional furniture style while allowing for other creative exploration in the business — from lifestyle video to family recipes.
We explored a number of options for our signature green color, and leafed through traditional furniture and architecture design books for inspiration. We were especially drawn to historical, muted Shaker colors.
See more at www.erinenglishcreative.com/home/petiteandenglish
www.petiteandenglish.com