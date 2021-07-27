Petite & English: Logo and Print Materials

My husband, Nick, and I worked together to rebrand his existing furniture business, Hone Design Co., into our family creative business Petite & English. He makes traditional handcrafted furniture in the Shaker, Federal, and Scandinavian styles with a modern take.⁣

⁣

We wanted a simple, timeless logotype that would reflect the traditional furniture style while allowing for other creative exploration in the business — from lifestyle video to family recipes.⁣

⁣

We explored a number of options for our signature green color, and leafed through traditional furniture and architecture design books for inspiration. We were especially drawn to historical, muted Shaker colors.⁣

See more at www.erinenglishcreative.com/home/petiteandenglish

www.petiteandenglish.com