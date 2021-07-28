Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Lehman

Creative Professionals United

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Creative Professionals United
Here's the final two of 12 badges I created for Dribbble for their 2021 Summer Swag Pack, which was given to employees.

These two badges celebrated the unique challenges that creatives faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, which of course required many to work remotely.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
