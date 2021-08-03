7 Fiverr Gig Thumbnail: Health App UI

I redesigned my Fiverr Gig thumbnails to more accurately reflect the quality of my solutions and increase click-through rates.

As other websites tend to include borders around different elements, I have decided to do so as well, to comply with the Law of Common Region (Gestalt). To make an impression that stands out from the white Fiverr website with green colors, I selected the opposite color of Fiverr's green to make use of the Van Restorff Effect.

Besides that, I've included a short title with three keywords since some people will only view the image and not read the HTML title beneath it.

Considering the popularity of 3D designs today, I have either chosen an illustration or a mock-up to illustrate the idea behind the gig.

I'm not too fond of the fact that Fiverr uses different aspect ratios for other pages. There is a significant variation in the ratio of gigs on my profile page, on the search function, and mobile devices. I intend to focus on the search functionality since this is how users become acquainted with my service.

Check out the thumbnails live here: https://www.fiverr.com/zoayenemies