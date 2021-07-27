HackerNews Main Page Redesign - Dark Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers 🔥
I also worked on the dark version of the main page design for - https://news.ycombinator.com/
You can view my redesign case study here: https://chestnut-philosophy-835.notion.site/HackerNews-Redesign-Case-Study-5fdc854351b042e4b11371b1936f88fe
What do you think?
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!
-------------------
📧Work With Me: umondiamfonobong@gmail.com