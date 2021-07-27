Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Erin English

Rocks & Dots: Logo and Business Cards

Rocks & Dots: Logo and Business Cards illustrator mockups indesign design small businesses logo design entrepreneurs business cards branding logo graphic design
Rocks & Dots is the expression of Alyson Therrien, an artist from Massachusetts who creates mandala art using found beach stones, paper, ornaments, and decorative objects.

Alyson approached me to design a logo and print materials for her mandala art business, leading up to a few artisan markets where she would be selling her work.

See more at www.erinenglishcreative.com/home/rocksanddots.

www.rocksanddots.com

