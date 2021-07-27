Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agus

Battlenet Game App

Agus
Agus
  • Save
Battlenet Game App ux vector minimal flat design games launcher ux design ui design ui ux ui world of warcraft warcraft battlenet
Download color palette

It's similar to the actual version with a touch of simplicity. Yet the button at the right feels a little bit better than nowadays, but in UX terms the actual version it's good. This is just an excercise to learn UI Design.

Agus
Agus

More by Agus

View profile
    • Like