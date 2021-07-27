Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Gonzalez

uno

David Gonzalez
David Gonzalez
  • Save
uno illustration cat blue bolt anniversary lightning funky logo branding type typography
Download color palette

Long time no see, Dribbble! (1 year to be exact) Elniño turns 1 today ☝️🎂 HUGE thanks to all my clients, family, and friends for somehow making the doodling I did as a kid pay off. I cannot believe I get to do what I do for a living. Here's to at least one more year 😉⚡️

David Gonzalez
David Gonzalez

More by David Gonzalez

View profile
    • Like