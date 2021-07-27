Richard Le

Illustration & Spot Art: Children's App

Illustration & Spot Art: Children's App vector illustration design
Illustrations for a children’s iOS game currently in development.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Hi! I'm a freelance visual designer & creative director.

