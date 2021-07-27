Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 029 Map

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 029 Map app ui branding design ux dailyui figma
Download color palette

For the map challenge, I designed a babysitter location map to be used by parents for my design concept called CoolCare. CoolCare is a digital service that matches parents with babysitters that are a right fit for their family!

#dailyUI #map

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like