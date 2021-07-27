Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mithun 🔥

Trust Estate App- Find the property for Tenants

Mithun 🔥
Mithun 🔥
user experience design user interface design property app homeapp mobile app tenant app homefinder app realestate app property finder
“TRUST ESTATE”- A Landlord and Tenant Service Provider App
TrustEstate app is a service provider app for both landlords & Tenants where a landlord can easily sell or rent his/her own property by directly contacting to the tenant without facing brokers' support. Similarly, a tenant also can rent or buy a property without facing broker interference by directly contacting the landlord.

See the UX design Case study in
Medium | Behance

