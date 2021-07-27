Plant Shop

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers!
Here is my very first shot.
Plant shopping experience should be all about fun. This product detail page concept gives a clean, minimal view with curated plant care guide to all plant parents out there !!!
Would love some feedbacks from this creative community.