Humantold Mental Health Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Humantold is a mental health platform that provides you with a compass to help you navigate the human condition. We utilize a wide-array of therapy methods to help you chart the best course to address what brings you - whatever that may be.
Check live: meet.humantold.com