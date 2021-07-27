Dribbble x Creative Market Badges

Did you know that Dribbble acquired Creative Market last year?

As part of the selection of badges I created for Dribbble's 2021 Summer Swag Pack (which was given to employees), these three officially celebrated the merger with references to the creative tools and inspiration found on the marketplace, as well as the unification of the two teams.

In case it wasn't immediately clear, the flower icon includes both Dribbble's basketball logo and Creative Market's "tag" symbol in the leaves.

Fonts used in this selection are GT Pressura, Intro, and BN Chubb.