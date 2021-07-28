David Kulakevich

Iced Taster

Iced Taster dessert icecream minimal graphic design vector branding brand modern design logo simple
  1. icedtaster dribbble 1.png
  2. icedtaster dribbble 2.png
  3. icedtaster dribbble 3.png

Iced Taster is a food blogger that focuses mainly on cold, dessert foods.
https://www.instagram.com/icedtaster/

Freelance Logo & Brand Design.
