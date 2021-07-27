Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Connect Apple TV UI

Connect Apple TV UI appletv vector logo illustration ux app branding web design ui iconography
A while back I worked with a product to create a presence of our Connect/Screening Room app on Apple TV. My task was to work on the overall visual identity system. More to come!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
