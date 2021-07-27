Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bubble Bobble - Weekly Warmup

Bubble Bobble - Weekly Warmup playoffs arcade logo illustration bubble bobble graphic design game bubblebobble weeklywarmup challenge design
Hey everyone 👋
For weekly-warm up, I've chosen Bubble Bobble. This game was one of my favorites to play with my brother when I was in middle school. I loveeeed jumping around and bursting random bubbles 🐲

Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
    • Like