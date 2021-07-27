Balance with TK

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This one was made for a finance+ health company which deals in teaching to earn money along with keeping them healthy. They somehow wanted to reflect both of those things in their logo. So, I used finance bars as negative space inside a sweet heart showcasing the health element