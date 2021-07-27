Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Social posts Campaign

At the times when facial masks/respirators have higher demand, ivWatch launched a new product to the market called Blox. One of marketing approaches was to run the digital campaign "Voice of Covid". Just a few things that virus might have said..
I worked on animation for the visuals applicable to various social platforms.

