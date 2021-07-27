Social posts Campaign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At the times when facial masks/respirators have higher demand, ivWatch launched a new product to the market called Blox. One of marketing approaches was to run the digital campaign "Voice of Covid". Just a few things that virus might have said..
I worked on animation for the visuals applicable to various social platforms.